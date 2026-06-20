/Can John Ternus bring back Apple's design-first culture?

Apple's next big transformation may not be about artificial intelligence or new hardware categories. Instead, it could be about design. According to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is increasingly focused on restoring some of the design culture that helped define the company during the Steve Jobs and Jony Ive era.
The discussion comes as John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering and a potential future CEO candidate, is reportedly spending more time with the company's industrial design teams. The development matters because design has historically been one of Apple's biggest strengths, helping shape products from the iPhone and Mac to the Apple Watch.
Why Apple's design culture is back in focus
For years, Apple's design team was among the most influential groups inside the company. During the Steve Jobs era, designers often played a central role in product decisions, while other departments worked around the vision coming from the design studio. That structure began to change after former design chief Jony Ive stepped back from day-to-day leadership and later left the company. According to Gurman's report, Apple's design organisation gradually became less influential over the past decade. Today, Apple reportedly has no executive occupying the kind of senior design leadership position once held by Ive. That shift has led some observers to question whether Apple has lost part of the design-focused culture that helped make its products stand out.
John Ternus and the future of Apple
Ternus is increasingly viewed as one of Apple's most important executives. As head of hardware engineering, he already oversees many of the products that generate the majority of Apple's revenue. According to the report, Ternus recently told employees that Apple would "keep the focus on design", describing it as central to the company's identity. The comments have fuelled speculation that design could regain greater influence if Ternus eventually takes on a larger leadership role. For Apple, the timing is important. The company faces growing competition in smartphones, wearables, AI devices and mixed reality products. A renewed focus on design could help differentiate future products in increasingly crowded markets.
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Apple's reported product roadmap for 2026
The report also outlines what could be one of Apple's busiest product periods in years. Among the products reportedly in development are the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to arrive alongside Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone. New Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 models are also expected during the same period.
Other products reportedly being prepared include:
A refreshed entry-level iPad with Apple Intelligence support
An OLED iPad mini
A Home Hub smart home device
A next-generation iPhone Air
Expanded Apple Intelligence-powered home products
These launches suggest Apple is continuing to push deeper into AI, smart home technology and new hardware categories.
Looking ahead to the iPhone's 20th anniversary
Perhaps the most interesting part of the report focuses on 2027. Apple is reportedly planning special devices to celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary. These could include an iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max, alongside a second-generation foldable iPhone. The company is also said to be developing several ambitious products, including:
Smart glasses
AirPods equipped with cameras
A tabletop robot
A redesigned mixed-reality headset
Future augmented reality devices
If even part of that roadmap materialises, it could represent one of Apple's most significant periods of innovation since the original iPhone.
Apple's challenge is not simply releasing new products. It is convincing consumers that it can still create devices that feel distinctive in a market increasingly filled with similar hardware and AI features. That is why the discussion around design matters. New technologies may attract attention, but Apple's greatest successes have often come from combining technology with thoughtful design. As speculation grows around John Ternus' future inside the company, many industry observers will be watching whether Apple can once again place design at the centre of its strategy. If the reported roadmap is accurate, the next two years could reveal whether that shift is already underway.