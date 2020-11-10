BoycottAmazon trending in India for selling 'Om' printed doormats

Netizens have expressed anger at e-commerce giant Amazon for selling 'Om' printed doormats on its website in the United States and the United Kingdom.

A US retailer recorded an item 'Yoga Lotus mat' on an unfamiliar site of Amazon, valued at $18.67 (15.78 euros). The image additionally had an image 'Om' imprinted on it which incensed Indians.

This isn't the first run through Amazon has confronted such kickback. Recently, the Internet was irritated over Amazon for selling mats and restroom carpets with pictures of Lord Ganesha, the otherworldly image Om, and the Indian banner. In January, one of the mats highlighting Lord Ganesha was being sold by the vender Saety Bathroom Rugs with shading alternatives, for example, 'Brilliant Mandala Hindu Lord Baby Mat Sets' worth $21.99.

#BoycottAmazon is trending on Twitter in India for allegedly demeaning the Hindu religion and hurting sentiments of the people belonging to the religion.

We too have religious sentiments. Don't violate Section 295A.



The section says that any person deliberatly and maliciously intended to outrage reli­gious feelings can be punished for the term prescribed or extended upto 3 years.#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/gnV7F0L2qd — Piyush 🇮🇳// Navya Stan (@SfMaverick) November 10, 2020 ×

Just cancelled my Diwali orders and gave my strong feedback against this all to them. They have assured to remove all such products but till then let's #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/7ldcgbusAF — Apoorvaa Shrivastava (@Its_Apoorvaa) November 10, 2020 ×

Several netizens also compared the offensive measure to the controversial advertisement by jewellery brand Tanishq.

Tanishq's advertisement depicting an inter-faith marriage had received a sharp backlash on social media with many accusing the company of 'love jihad' and 'fake secularism'.

Calls for blacklist of brands, films, items, and missions have become a week by week pattern via online media in the past few months.