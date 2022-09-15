Apple's in-app costs rise by 40% due to its recent privacy updates

In July, the average cost of in-app purchases (IAPs) soared 40 per cent year over year (YoY) on the iOS App Store, which is assumed to be as a result of privacy improvements, but only 9 per cent on the Google Play store.

Books appeared to be in the top five lists of price rises on both iOS and Google Play, with some other categories experiencing bigger price increases than others.

On the Google App Store, navigation had a near rating of 88 per cent, while social networking had a decrease of two per cent.

Food and drinks ranked highest on Google Play, at 50 per cent.

Individuals are witnessing price increases practically everywhere, citing data from Apptopia, an app intelligence company, with the consumer price index in the United States rising 8.5 per cent year over year.

Apptopia's report stated, "The rise on iOS comes much before inflation (not the case for Google Play) hits hard in 2022, indicating publishers may actually be reacting to increased effective cost per install (eCPI) due to Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policies making it more expensive to acquire users," IANS reported.

The in-app purchases climbed significantly more than the monthly or yearly purchases. While annual and monthly in-app purchases saw an increase of 19 per cent in price, the average price of an iOS single purchase increased by 36 per cent.

"Publishers are trying to present a value and hook customers for longer to cut down on acquisition costs," Adam Blacker, VP, Insights, said, IANS reported.

