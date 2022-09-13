Apple launches iOS 16 with some of the biggest updates to Lock Screen

Apple, the tech giant, has launched iOS 16 to make your iPhones feel more like a personal device, which includes the biggest update to the Lock Screen ever, the ability to edit and combine messages, news tools in Mail, and various other ways to work with images and videos through Live Text and Visual Look Up.

In iOS 16, the Lock Screen has been completely redesigned. It now has a new depth effect that artisically places objects in front of the time, expressive type styles and colour schemes that can alter how the date and time appear, and widgets that can provide quick access to information.

According to the firm, users can now opt to view notifications in an enlarged list or scroll through them. It said, "Redesigned notifications now roll in from the bottom to offer a clear view of the Lock Screen, and users can choose to view notifications in an expanded list, stacked, or as a count view," CanIndia reported.

Also read | Apple launches iPhone 14: How good are the new iPhones? Are they worth the money?

Apps like Calendar, Mail, and Messages can display Focus filters to display the content that is relevant to the user's focus. To make the conversation more effective, message updates now allow users to edit, delete, and mark conversations as unread. Another feature in messages is Remind Later, where users can also make reminders to return to messages later.

In order to enjoy music and movies with shared playback controls, users may now invite friends and family to SharePlay using Messages.

Apple said, "Designed to replace passwords, passkeys use Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV with end-to-end encryption," CanIndia reported.

Also read | Tata Group in partnership negotiations to make iPhones in India: Report

In addition, Visual Look Up will now recognise birds, insects, spiders, and statues, making it easier for users to learn about more things.

Apple will launch iCloud Shared Photo Library in a subsequent update to allow users a new option to share photos seamlessly with their own iCloud library that up to six users can work on, add to, and enjoy.

The tech company announced in a statement that iOS 16 will now be available as a free software update for iPhone 8 and later.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE