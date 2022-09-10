Apple aiming to start iPhone 14 manufacturing in India in the next 2-3 months

India can emerge as a major manufacturing centre for iPhones in the near future as Apple Inc are looking to start their production in the country very soon. According to the company announcements, the first batch of products is expected by next quarter after Apple chose India as their new manufacturing choice in Asia in order to stop their reliance on China after the pandemic.

The Economic Times reported that the target for the company is to produce the first batch of iPhones in India by December this year at the Foxconn factory near Chennai.

While the average shipments of iPhones to India is somewhere near 370,000 units, experts believe that the manufacturing plant can result in India getting around 570,000 units in 2022.

The other good news for Indian fans of the iPhone is that the waiting time for the product can also go down significantly as Apple decreased it from 10-12 months to six months. According to Reuters, it can come down to 2-3 months in the near future once the manufacturing plant is functional.

Meanwhile, Tata group is currently in talks with Wistron Corp to form a partnership for manufacturing iPhones in India. Bloomberg reported that Tata group wants to acquire a share in the Taiwanese company and use the manufacturing power to boost the iPhone production.

Apple recently launched four new models as part of the iPhone 14 series and the price of the high-end phones currently lies between $1,002 and $1775.

(With inputs from agencies)