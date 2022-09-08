Apple launches iPhone 14: How good are the new iPhones? Are they worth the money?

Apple launched its latest iPhone series on Wednesday (September 7) with new or improved features. The long-awaited launch revealed what iPhone 14 will bring to the users—Apple has debuted iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The latest iPhone series has an improved camera and satellite messaging for emergencies and a new digital identification system to obviate the need for a physical sim card. Apple also unveiled a premium digital watch.

But some users have complaints that during the 90-minute presentation at the company's California headquarters, the company did not include any surprise reveals.

After the launch, people have questions like; How good are the new iPhones? Are they worth the money? Should we upgrade the existing iPhone?

Let's have a look at how good the new iPhones are.

As expected, the new phones come with improved cameras, sharper sensors, faster processors, and a longer-lasting battery.

This time, Apple has even leaned into safety technologies like an “Emergency SOS” function. It will let users request help when they are in remote areas without a wireless connection.

There is also a motion sensor which will be capable to detect serious car crashes and automatically connect to emergency services.

Safety as a service is interesting as a value proposition, but is it enough to attract potential buyers?

Santosh Rao, a technology analyst said, "It's good to have all these features, but it's not enough to just kind of drop everything and go out and buy a new phone yet."

Notably, the iPhone 14 is not a bad phone, but it's underwhelming as, for many years, apple's new iPhones have mostly featured incremental upgrades and this year's models are no exception.

Technology experts believe innovation, that was once considered to be a hallmark of Apple, is missing in the new iPhones and they simply don't have a 'wow' factor.

Hence, for certain consumers, Apple's new iPhones are worth upgrading. But you can avoid upgrading if your iPhone is not more than two years old.

In times, when Apple's arch-rival Samsung is innovating with foldable phones, Apple is still catching up with improvements.

Other than the iPhone 14, the Apple watch ultra is also creating a lot of buzz. It's a more durable watch and designed for outdoor enthusiasts. But at 799 dollars, it is expensive.

Bob O’Donnell, a technalysis researcher said, "Obviously the Watch Ultra is expensive, but look, it's not for everybody, right? There's very few people that need a device that rugged and that capable, but for people who are divers, it's a big deal."

"They didn't mention the cost of the oceanic app -- that's I'm sure not going to be cheap. But still diver computers are very expensive so to get that capability as a potential is certainly going to be attractive to a certain group of people, and again, if you're a hardcore hiker or an ultra-marathoner, then that kind fo stuff is going to be cool, but that's a pretty small portion of the population," he added.

The new offerings from Apple seem to have incremental improvements rather than groundbreaking new innovations. Let's see if the iPhone maker will be able to drive demand by persuading consumers to upgrade.

