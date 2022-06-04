Apple to launch its search engine and compete with Google: Reports

In the world of tech markets, Apple and Google are the leading powers. The latter made its name dominated as the most used search engine as no other engine comes close to Google’s popularity.

But soon, things might change. As per rumours, Apple is expected to launch a new user-centric web search engine and is waiting until January 2023 to launch its search engine.

Apple is likely to launch iOS 16, iPad OS 16, watchOS 16, and macOS 13 at WWDC. The much-anticipated Always on Display function is expected to be included in the forthcoming software version. Currently, companies available for display include Samsung, OnePlus, and many others, and Apple is likely to include them in the iPhone 14 line up to ship in September this year.

Famous tech blogger Robert Scoble anticipated Apple to introduce a number of thigs at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. As per the blogger, he believes that this rumour isn’t new and that the tech firm has been earlier linked to several launches. The blogger tweeted a few days earlier, saying that Apple would introduce the world to augmented reality next year.

Apple's WWDC will be the first of three different events that Apple is preparing for the next year introducing the world to augmented reality (a new form that we haven't seen yet).



The blogger in conversation with TechRadar that the information that he has posted on twitter is based on the combination of talks with his sources and deduction. He also told the publication that in WWDC 2022, it will be the most expensive product launch ever done. He further predicted that the search engine will be unveiled by January next year.

