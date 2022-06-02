WhatsApp may soon let you edit already sent text messages

Although Twitter does not yet have an edit button, WhatsApp is expected to implement one in the near future. In the beta version of the software, the messaging app was testing the edit button. WhatsApp currently lacks a specific editing feature. A text may only be removed once it has been sent. However, a planned feature may make it possible to amend texts after they have been sent.

Wabetainfo, a website that keeps track of all WhatsApp-related news, noticed the functionality. WhatsApp has made significant changes to the way we communicate with one another. After the release of the feature to react to messages, WhatsApp will soon allow users to amend messages after they have been sent. WhatsApp is said to have started development on the function five years ago, but it was quickly abandoned once it was reported on Twitter. However, WhatsApp has finally considered working on the edit feature again after a five-year absence.

A screenshot of the editing feature that is currently being developed has been posted by Wabetainfo. When you pick a message you've sent, you'll see a separate editing option, as shown in the screenshot. Users will be able to edit their messages in addition to copying and forwarding them. Even after you've sent your message, you can use the edit button to correct any typos or spelling errors. Users can only delete messages under the current setup. It is not possible to delete or amend it once it has been sent.

"Probably there won’t be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature. In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment, but we will immediately let you know when there is news," Wabetainfo report said.

The functionality was being tested on WhatsApp beta for Android, but according to the article, WhatsApp is working on introducing the feature to WhatsApp beta for iOS and Desktop as well, with more specifics to come later. However, because this feature is still in development, it is impossible to say when it will be ready for a stable upgrade, although WhatsApp may begin rolling it out to more beta users shortly.

