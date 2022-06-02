To meet labour crunch, aid an aging population Japan develops 'BEX' a goat-robot

Japan is a country that values technology while remaining true to its traditions. Because of the country's lengthy aversion to accepting immigrants, aided by its low birth rate, Japan's population is rapidly ageing. Even as the country is taking steps to relax its tough immigration policies, it continues to be plagued by a shortage of labour. Now, Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries, a multinational company known for its industrial machines and heavy equipment have developed a robot that it believes will help with the country's labour shortage. And it is a quadruped robot, i.e., it is shaped like a four-footed animal, namely a goat.

The robot 'BEX' has been named after the wild goat species Ibex and it has horns.

As per a Reuters report, BEX is still undergoing testing and the company behind the goat-robot hopes to commercialise it by 2023.

Yes, you read that right, the robot has large recurved horns and using its four legs it can easily walk over rough terrains. On smooth surfaces, it moves very quickly with the help of wheels it has tucked in its underbelly.

BEX can carry loads up to 100 kg or 220.4 lbs and is battery powered. It can be controlled by remote or move autonomously.

Kawasaki which is globally known for its motorcycles designed this robot for use in agricultural settings. The company started developing humanoid robots in the year 2017, however, those two-legged robots had a balancing problem. To counter that this four-legged robot has been developed.

Speaking to Reuters, Noboru Takagi, Kawasaki Heavy Industries', Division Executive Officer said that "In an ageing society, it can help elderly people who need to move around carrying heavy cargo. For example, it can support the farming or forestry industries where people need to move heavy cargo."

