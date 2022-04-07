Japanese robot learns how to peel banana without causing any damage - Watch

The use of robots in factories and other industries for carrying out a number of menial jobs is not rare but researchers have been able to take a huge step in using robotics for far bigger functions.

The researchers in Japan recently unveiled a robot who was able to complete the task of peeling a banana without causing any harm to the fruit. The video released by the University of Tokyo showed that the robot was able to pick up the banana and peel it in three minutes using both hands.

According to Reuters, the robot was able to successfully complete the task after around 13 hours of training but the success rate of the dual-armed robot still remains at 57 per cent for the time being.

The completion of such a task requires a thorough understanding of complicated commands on the part of the machine and the researchers believe that this technology can be explored to extend the application of robots in carrying out tasks like moving metal parts from one place to another.

The Reuters report stated that Heecheol Kim and Yasuo Kuniyoshi were the minds behind the technology and they used the ‘deep imitation learning’ process in order to train the robot.

This Japanese robot is capable of peeling bananas without squashing the fruit inside (most of the time)

The process involves the robot going through the demonstration of the banana peeling process more than hundred times in order to gather the sufficient data needed to replicate it.

Kuniyoshi told Reuters that he believes that the method used by them to train the robot can expand its use in various sectors and it can help Japan’s labour storage issues in the long run.