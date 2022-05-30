In pics: From checking on construction to making coffee, Singapore’s robots to fill in labour gaps

Robots making coffee but some still want human service

Robots are also being used for customer-facing tasks, with more than 30 metro stations set to have robots making coffee for commuters.

Keith Tan, chief executive of Crown Digital, which created the barista robot, said it was helping solve the "biggest pain-point" in food and beverage - finding staff - while also creating well-paid positions to help automate the sector.

However, some people trying the service still yearned for human interaction.

"We always want to have some kind of human touch," said commuter Ashish Kumar, while sipping on a robot-brewed drink.



(Photograph:Reuters)