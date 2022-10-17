Apple suspends plan to use China's YMTC chips amid political pressure

After Washington tightened export curbs against Chinese technology businesses, US tech giant Apple Inc. postponed plans to utilise memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its devices, the Nikkei said on Monday.

According to people familiar with the situation, Nikkei said that Apple had originally intended to begin using the NAND flash memory chips produced by the state-funded YMTC as soon as this year. Only iPhones sold in the Chinese market were supposed to employ the processors at first.

It was considering eventually purchasing up to 40% of the chips needed for all iPhones from YMTC, the newspaper said.

China's leading memory chip manufacturer YMTC and 30 other Chinese organisations were last week added to a list of businesses that U.S. investigators have been unable to check, escalating tensions with Beijing and kicking off a 60-day clock that could result in even worse penalties.

The U.S. Commerce Department is also looking into whether YMTC sold chips to the blacklisted Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in violation of American export laws.

The expansive set of export restrictions imposed on China by the Biden administration aims to halt Beijing's scientific and military advancements by denying Beijing access to certain semiconductor chips produced anywhere in the world using American technology.

YMTC declined to comment, and Apple didn't respond to Reuters' request for comment right away.

(With inputs from agencies)

