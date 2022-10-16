UK PM Liz Truss' economic plan was a 'mistake', says Biden

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (October 15) said that UK PM Liz Truss' original economic plan was a 'mistake'. He was speaking with reporters in Oregon as he helped campaign for Tina Kotek, who is running for Governor of Oregon.

"I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake," he said.

Truss' original economic plan not only caused steep dive in the value of British Pound against dollar, but the political upheaval has caused Truss to lose her footing just weeks in the office. She has fired her finance minister just a few days ago and it is widely being percieved that there is a danger of her being forced to step down. There have been dissenting voices from her own Conservative Party.

The White House has refrained from commenting on Truss' problems and when asked about the strength of the US Dollar, Biden said, "I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world."

Earlier on Saturday, Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said some taxes would go up and tough spending decisions were needed, saying Prime Minister Liz Truss had made mistakes as she battles to keep her job just over a month into her term.

During his interaction with reporters, Biden also spoke about the January 6 committee probe. The probe panel has voted to subpoena former US president Donald Trump in relation to Capitol Hill attack that took place on January 6, 2021.

"I think the testimony and the video are actually devastating and I've been going out of my way not to comment," Biden said.

Biden says he would not comment further on the Jan. 6 committee because he did not want to be perceived as influencing the attorney general, which he said he was not.

(With inputs from agencies)

