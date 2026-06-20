/Apple's A20 chip explained: What does it actually mean for everyday iPhone users?

Apple's A20 chip is expected to arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year. While Apple has not officially revealed every detail, industry reports suggest the processor will be built using a newer manufacturing process, bringing improvements in speed, efficiency and artificial intelligence. But what do those changes actually mean if you use your iPhone every day?

Apps could feel quicker and smoother

The first thing most people notice after upgrading is how quickly apps respond. With the A20 chip, everyday apps such as Messages, Safari, Instagram, Maps and Camera are expected to launch faster and switch more smoothly in the background. Heavy apps may also stay open longer without needing to reload. The improvement may not always be dramatic, but daily use should feel more responsive.

Gaming could become more stable

Mobile games continue to demand more power every year.

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A faster graphics processor could help games run at higher frame rates while reducing lag during longer gaming sessions. More efficient hardware may also help keep temperatures lower, allowing performance to remain stable instead of slowing down after several minutes.

Better battery life without a bigger battery

One of the biggest advantages of newer chips is efficiency rather than raw speed.

If reports are accurate, the A20 should consume less power while delivering better performance. That could translate into longer battery life for web browsing, video streaming, navigation, gaming and everyday multitasking without increasing battery size.

Photos and videos may improve automatically

Modern smartphone photography depends heavily on AI and image processing.The A20 is expected to process images faster, improve low-light photography and deliver better HDR performance. Video recording could also benefit from smoother stabilisation and quicker processing for high-resolution formats. Many improvements happen automatically without users changing any settings.

AI could become much more useful

Artificial intelligence is likely to be one of the biggest focuses of the A20 chip. A more powerful Neural Engine would allow Apple Intelligence features to run faster on the device, helping with writing assistance, photo editing, voice processing, notifications and Siri requests while keeping more data on the phone instead of sending it to cloud servers. This could make AI responses feel faster and improve privacy.

Is the A20 upgrade worth waiting for?