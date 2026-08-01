/Apple may put advanced Siri AI features behind a paywall, Tim Cook hints at iCloud+ upgrade

Apple's long-awaited AI-powered Siri could arrive with a subscription twist. During what was his final earnings call as Apple's CEO, Tim Cook suggested that users who rely heavily on the upgraded Siri may eventually have to pay for additional AI computing through the company's iCloud+ plans. The comments offer one of the clearest indications yet of how Apple plans to monetise its biggest AI upgrade, as the company prepares to launch the new Siri more broadly later this year with iOS 27.

Apple could follow the ChatGPT subscription model

Cook said Apple expects many users to rely heavily on Siri AI and is exploring upgrade options through iCloud+. "We do believe there will be people that want to use it a lot," Cook said, adding that users may be able to purchase additional AI capacity as part of higher iCloud+ subscription tiers. However, he stressed that the plans are still being evaluated. The approach mirrors rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic, which offer free AI access while charging subscribers for higher usage limits and premium capabilities.

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Siri AI arrives at a crucial moment

The upgraded Siri is one of Apple's most important AI projects. It is already available in the iOS 27 beta and is expected to roll out publicly this autumn. The launch comes after repeated delays that allowed competitors such as ChatGPT, Claude and Google's Gemini to establish themselves as leading AI assistants. Apple has even integrated a customised version of Google's Gemini into Siri for certain AI tasks, highlighting the company's efforts to close the gap in generative AI.

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