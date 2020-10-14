Apple iPhone 12 series: Check out prices, availability, specs and more

Apple Inc on Tuesday (October 13) launched its next-generation iPhone 12, with faster 5G connectivity that the Cupertino-based company hopes will keep its sales booming through the end of the year. During the launch event, Apple unveiled four iPhone 12 devices. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All are equipped with 5G technology.

The core of the line-up, the iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch display, while a 'Mini' version has 5.4-inch and is slightly cheaper. A 'Pro' version comes with three cameras and a new 3-D 'lidar' sensor. The largest in the series is the 'Pro Max'.

iPhone 12 will be available in India October 30 onwards. Dates for other devices have not been specified.

Specifications

The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max run on iOS 14 out of the box.

All of these phones come with Super Retina XDR OLED displays.

These smartphones are powered by the A14 Bionic SoC, which is designed to handle talks including 4K video editing.

iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch screen while iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have 6.1-inch form-factor

iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature 12-megapixel dual rear cameras with an f/1.6 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have 12-mexapixel triple rear cameras that have wide (f/1.6), ultra-wide (f/2.4) and additional telephoto (f/2.0 on Pro and f/2.2 on Pro Max) lens. They also include a LiDAR (a portmanteau of light and radar) scanne

The price

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB variants.

If you want a choice of colours, it's available as well.

You can choose between Black, White, Blue, Green and Red.

64 GB variant of iPhone 12 mini has been priced at Rs 69,900.

iPhone mini 12 with 128GB storage will cost you Rs 74,900

Its 256GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 84,900.

iPhone 12

64 GB iPhone 12 has been priced at Rs 79,900.

128GB variant will cost you Rs 84,900

And Finally, 256GB variant wil be yours if you pay 94,900.

iPhone 12 has been designed by Apple to be a successor of iPhone 11.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

These are larger iPhones in this series unveiled by Apple. Both feature 512 GB variant.

iPhone 12 Pro starts selling at Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB model.

256 GB model will be yours if you pay 1,29,900

512 GB iPhone 12 Pro will be your neighbour's envy if you shell out a cool Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 12 Pro is intended to be a successor for iPhone 11 Pro

Let's talk about iPhone Pro Max

iPhone Pro Max is the top-of-the-line for this series.

Its 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 1,29,900

The model with 256GB internal memory will cost you 1,39,900

512GB variant will be yours if you pay Rs 1,59,900

iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will be available in Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, and Silver colours.

