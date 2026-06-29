/AI could be the biggest reason to wait for Apple's iPhone 18 Pro: Here's why

For years, Apple has improved the iPhone with better cameras, faster processors and brighter displays. But the iPhone 18 Pro could mark a different kind of upgrade. According to multiple industry reports and analyst predictions, Apple's next flagship is expected to put artificial intelligence at the centre of the user experience. Rather than adding flashy new hardware, Apple appears to be focusing on making everyday tasks faster, smarter and more personal through on-device AI. If the reports prove accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could become Apple's most advanced AI-powered smartphone so far.

A new chip designed for AI

At the heart of the expected upgrade is Apple's A20 Pro chip. Reports suggest it will be built using TSMC's next-generation 2-nanometre manufacturing process, making it smaller, faster and more power efficient than previous chips. A more efficient processor is not only expected to improve gaming and battery life but also allow Apple Intelligence features to run more smoothly on the device itself. Running AI directly on the phone improves privacy and reduces the need to send personal information to cloud servers. Industry analysts also expect the Pro models to feature 12GB of RAM, giving the system more memory to handle multiple AI tasks at the same time.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Apple Intelligence could become more useful

Apple introduced Apple Intelligence to bring AI features across the iPhone, iPad and Mac. With the iPhone 18 Pro, many of those tools are expected to become faster and more capable.

Users could see improvements in Siri, smarter writing assistance, automatic message summaries, image editing, document creation and contextual suggestions based on what they are doing on their phones. Instead of asking users to open different apps, AI may work quietly in the background, helping organise information, complete tasks and make recommendations throughout the day. Apple is also expected to continue focusing on privacy by processing many AI requests directly on the device whenever possible.

Cameras may also benefit from AI

Artificial intelligence is likely to play a bigger role in photography as well. Several reports suggest Apple is testing a variable aperture system for the main camera. Combined with AI image processing, this could improve portrait photography, low-light performance and colour accuracy. Rather than simply increasing megapixels, Apple appears to be using AI to help users capture better photos automatically in different lighting conditions. Video recording, image editing and object recognition are also expected to receive AI-powered improvements.

Why AI matters more than hardware now

The smartphone industry has reached a stage where yearly hardware upgrades have become smaller. As a result, companies are increasingly competing through software and artificial intelligence instead of only adding bigger displays or faster charging speeds. Google has Gemini, Samsung offers Galaxy AI, while Microsoft and OpenAI continue expanding AI across devices and services. Apple is expected to respond by making AI a much larger part of the iPhone experience.

The iPhone 18 Pro may therefore represent more than just another flagship launch. It could show how Apple plans to compete in the next phase of the smartphone industry, where intelligent software becomes as important as hardware.

Launch timeline

Apple has not officially confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro or its features.