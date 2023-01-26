After Microsoft, Meta network hit by brief outage; services restored now

A brief outage disrupted services across Meta platforms, including Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook, on Wednesday. According to the outage tracker website Downdetector.com, the services on the apps were restored shortly after thousands of users reported issues with the Meta app network. At the peak of the outage, more than 17,000 users reported issues with Instagram in the United States. More than 13,000 cases involving the Facebook app were also reported.

Microsoft faced similar outages earlier on Wednesday when millions of users across the world reported they were unable to access MS Teams and Outlook.Downdetector.com reported that the outages were reported with Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp on Wednesday.

It’s not uncommon for tech companies to experience network outages. Google Ads services also saw service disruptions earlier this week on Monday, when the campaigners could not access their ad campaigns for more than 3 hours.

The reports of network outages come as American tech companies have gone on a firing spree in recent months. Last week, Google announced it was laying off 6 per cent of its workforce, which roughly accounts for 12,000 employees. Facebook last year laid off 11,000 employees. Furthermore, Microsoft recently announced to lay off 10,000 jobs globally. The business announced that it is permanently shutting down its VR platform.

While it’s unclear what led to the recent service disruptions across Meta and Microsoft networks, the tech firms have stayed mum and refused to share details.