Microsoft investigating Teams, Outlook outage; 'So are we supposed to go home?,' ask users

After thousands of users in India were left unable to access Microsoft Corp services like Teams and Outlook, the company on Thursday said it was investigating the outage.

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023 ×

While the company did not disclose how many people have been affected by this, Downdetector.com, a website which tracks outages like these showed more than 3,900 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in the country. The website gathers its data from a variety of sources, including user reports.

Users from many locations globally, including Cape Town in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Sri Lanka, Peru and Ukraine, also took to the website to report similar outages. Users also posted similar reports on Twitter.

@Outlook is not working and facing maintenance issue. So are we supposed to go home? 😂#Outlook — Vanessa D'souza (@Van_chester07) January 25, 2023 ×

Outlook is down for anyone ? — Fernweh✨ (@poorvi205) January 25, 2023 ×

Seems like a major outage at @Microsoft @Office !



Teams, Outlook - everything seems down! — Ankit Pandey (@AnkitPandey) January 25, 2023 ×

Looks like Microsoft has gone down. So there goes Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, and even authentication to intranet services... There are a load of people in Redmond getting hauled out of bed right now #microsoft — 🆂🅺 🌻 (@SK_00001) January 25, 2023 ×

Is this a worldwide problem? 😅

Outlook and Teams stopped working properly for me as well.



*googles* — Purrtato🥔🐱 (@BasementNyanko) January 25, 2023 ×

During this interruption of services, as per Reuters, most users were unable to exchange messages, make calls or use the other features available on the Teams application.

The app is globally used by schools, colleges and workplaces around the world. As per Reuters, it is an integral part of daily operations for more than 280 million people, who use it to "make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow."

