Microsoft investigating Teams, Outlook outage; 'So are we supposed to go home?,' ask users

Washington, United StatesEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jan 25, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

Microsoft investigates Teams, Outlook outage. Photograph:(Reuters)

Downdetector.com, a website which tracks outages like these showed more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in the country

After thousands of users in India were left unable to access Microsoft Corp services like Teams and Outlook, the company on Thursday said it was investigating the outage.

While the company did not disclose how many people have been affected by this, Downdetector.com, a website which tracks outages like these showed more than 3,900 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in the country. The website gathers its data from a variety of sources, including user reports.

Users from many locations globally, including Cape Town in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Sri Lanka, Peru and Ukraine, also took to the website to report similar outages. Users also posted similar reports on Twitter.

During this interruption of services, as per Reuters, most users were unable to exchange messages, make calls or use the other features available on the Teams application.

The app is globally used by schools, colleges and workplaces around the world. As per Reuters, it is an integral part of daily operations for more than 280 million people, who use it to "make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow."

(With inputs from agencies)

