/‘Apple iOS 26.5 update’: Key features including encrypted iPhone-Android texts

Apple has released iOS 26.5, introducing end-to-end encryption for Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. This update allows secure communication between iPhone and Android users, marking a change in cross-platform messaging.

The feature is currently available in beta and will be rolled out gradually. According to Apple, the update also includes new wallpapers and improvements to Apple Maps, along with messaging upgrades.

What RCS encryption means for users

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RCS is a modern messaging standard that improves on traditional SMS. It supports features such as typing indicators, read receipts and sharing of high-quality media.

With iOS 26.5, Apple has added end-to-end encryption to RCS messages. This means that only the sender and receiver can read the messages, improving privacy for cross-platform communication. The move comes nearly two years after Apple first introduced RCS support on iPhones with iOS 18.1.

How to enable or disable the feature

The encryption feature is turned on by default in iOS 26.5, even though it is still in beta.

Users can manage the setting by going to:

Settings

Messages

RCS Messaging

Here, they can find the option labelled “End-to-End Encryption (Beta)” and choose to enable or disable it.

Apple has said that the feature is currently supported only on selected carriers and will expand to more networks over time.

New interface changes in Messages app

Apple has also updated the Messages app to reflect the new encryption feature. When users send RCS messages with encryption enabled, a lock icon appears at the top of the chat. This icon indicates that the conversation is secure. Android users will also see the same lock symbol in their message threads when encryption is active.

Why this update matters

The addition of encryption to RCS messaging addresses long-standing concerns about security in cross-platform communication. Earlier, messages between iPhone and Android devices did not have the same level of protection as iMessage conversations.

By introducing this feature, Apple is moving towards a more secure messaging system that works across different devices.

What to expect next

As the feature is still in beta, Apple is expected to refine and expand it in future updates. Wider carrier support will play an important role in making encrypted RCS messaging more accessible. The update shows a broader trend in the industry, where companies are focusing on improving privacy and security in digital communication.