/‘WWDC 2026’: How Apple plans to improve Siri and AI in iOS 27

Apple is preparing to showcase its next major software update, iOS 27, at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled from June 8 to June 12. According to reports, the company is focusing on artificial intelligence features and improvements to Siri, rather than major design changes this year.

Focus on AI and performance improvements

Reports suggest that iOS 27 will bring incremental updates, with a stronger focus on performance and AI capabilities. Unlike previous updates that introduced major design changes, this version is expected to prioritise stability and optimisation. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is aiming to deliver a system that works better with its growing AI features, while keeping the experience smooth for users.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Upgrades coming to Photos and Visual Intelligence

One of the key areas of improvement is the Photos app. Users are expected to get new tools that can extend, enhance and reframe images directly within the app. These tools are part of Apple’s broader push into AI-powered editing. Apple is also working on improving its Visual Intelligence feature. Currently, this feature uses external tools like ChatGPT to analyse images. In iOS 27, it may be integrated into the camera as a Siri-based mode, allowing users to get information in real time through the camera view.

New features using camera and real-world data

The update is also expected to introduce features that use the camera to gather useful information. For example, users may be able to scan food packaging to get nutrition details or capture contact information directly from what the camera sees. These additions show how Apple is trying to combine AI with everyday tasks in a simple way.

Siri to get a major upgrade

Siri is likely to see one of the biggest changes in iOS 27. Reports indicate that Apple is planning to turn Siri into a standalone app, giving it a more central role across the system.

The updated Siri is expected to:

Handle multiple commands in one request

Work across different apps

Provide deeper interaction within Apple services A new feature called “Ask Siri” may allow users to interact with content inside apps by asking questions directly.

Competition with AI chatbots

With these changes, Siri could move closer to competing with AI chatbots like Google Gemini and Claude.

The assistant may also support third-party tools through the App Store, making it more flexible for users.

What to expect at WWDC 2026

Apple is expected to officially reveal iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, along with updates for its other platforms. While the update may not bring major visual changes, its focus on AI and Siri suggests a shift towards smarter and more useful features.

As the company continues to build its AI ecosystem, iOS 27 could play a key role in shaping how users interact with their devices in the coming years.