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How wealthy is Tim Cook compared to John Ternus?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 27, 2026, 12:30 IST | Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 12:30 IST

As Apple transitions leadership. Tim Cook, with a $2.9 billion net worth, driven by 3.28 million shares and a $74.3 million annual payout. Successor John Ternus currently holds a $75 million fortune, though his wealth will surge in the new top role.

The Outgoing Billionaire
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(Photograph: AFP)

The Outgoing Billionaire

After leading Apple for 15 years, outgoing CEO Tim Cook boasts an immense personal net worth estimated at $2.9 billion. According to Forbes and 2026 financial reports, his wealth is deeply rooted in his staggering 3.28 million shares of Apple stock.

The Incoming Executive
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(Photograph: AFP)

The Incoming Executive

Incoming CEO John Ternus enters the top role with a significantly smaller, yet massive, financial portfolio. Financial analysts and Outlook Business estimate his current 2026 net worth to be approximately $75 million, built over a 25-year career at the company.

Cook's Final Pay Package
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(Photograph: AFP)

Cook's Final Pay Package

In 2025, Cook took home an astronomical total compensation package valued at $74.3 million. This massive figure included a frozen $3 million base salary, combined with $57.5 million in performance-based stock awards and a $12 million cash bonus.

Ternus's SVP Compensation
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(Photograph: AFP)

Ternus's SVP Compensation

Before his 2026 promotion, Ternus served as the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering with a base salary of around $1 million. However, with performance-linked bonuses and equity factored in, his total annual compensation routinely exceeded $25 million.

The Equity Power Play
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(Photograph: X)

The Equity Power Play

The sheer scale of Cook's wealth stems from a 2011 equity grant that awarded him one million Apple shares upon taking the CEO role. As he aggressively grew the company's valuation from $350 billion to $4 trillion, those shares skyrocketed in value.

The sheer scale of Cook's wealth stems from a 2011 equity grant that awarded him one million Apple shares upon taking th
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(Photograph: X (@AZ_Intel_))

The sheer scale of Cook's wealth stems from a 2011 equity grant that awarded him one million Apple shares upon taking th

Beyond his current holding of $886.4 million in direct Apple stock, Cook has successfully diversified his portfolio over the years. The tech billionaire has reportedly liquidated over $1 billion worth of Apple shares during his tenure to secure his fortune.

The Future of Ternus's Wealth
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The Future of Ternus's Wealth

As Ternus formally assumes the CEO position on September 1, 2026, his earning potential will drastically shift into Cook's bracket. If he successfully manages Apple's spatial computing and AI future, market analysts project his wealth could easily triple within five years.

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