/Apple after Steve Jobs: Key products launched under Tim Cook

When Tim Cook became CEO of Apple in 2011, he took charge of a company already known for products like the iPhone and Mac. Over the next decade, Cook focused on expanding Apple’s ecosystem. Instead of relying on one flagship device, the company moved towards a connected system of devices, services and platforms.

Several key product launches and strategy changes defined Apple during his tenure.

Apple Watch and AirPods: Building the wearables business

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One of the biggest shifts under Cook was Apple’s entry into wearables. The Apple Watch, launched in 2015, was the company’s first major new product category after the iPad. It started as a companion to the iPhone but gradually became focused on health and fitness.

Features such as ECG monitoring, blood oxygen tracking and fall detection helped it move into healthcare-related use.

A year later, Apple introduced AirPods in 2016. At that time, wireless earbuds were not widely used. Apple removed the headphone jack and introduced a fully wireless design.

This move helped make wireless audio more common. Over time, features such as spatial audio and improved battery life were added.

iPhone X: A major design shift

In 2017, Apple launched the iPhone X, which marked a major change in smartphone design.

It removed the home button and introduced:

Edge-to-edge OLED display

Face ID facial recognition

Gesture-based navigation

This design later became standard across most smartphones in the industry.

After this, Apple also changed its strategy. Instead of launching one iPhone model each year, it introduced multiple variants such as standard, Pro and Pro Max models. This helped the company target different price segments.

Apple Silicon: A key technology transition

In 2020, Apple made a major shift by moving Macs from Intel processors to its own chips, starting with the M1. This transition allowed Apple to control both hardware and software more closely.

The result included:

Better battery life

Faster performance

Ability to run iPhone and iPad apps on Mac

This move also reduced Apple’s reliance on external chip suppliers and gave it more flexibility in product development.

AirTag and ecosystem expansion

In 2021, Apple launched AirTag, entering the item-tracking category. AirTag works with the Find My network to help users locate everyday objects like keys and bags. It uses Ultra Wideband technology for precise tracking. This product extended Apple’s ecosystem into daily use cases beyond traditional devices.

Vision Pro: Entry into spatial computing

In 2024, Apple introduced the Vision Pro, marking its entry into spatial computing. The headset allows users to interact with apps using:

Eye tracking

Hand gestures

Voice commands

Instead of a traditional screen, it offers a digital interface where apps can be placed in a three-dimensional space. Apple describes this as an “infinite canvas”, allowing users to work across multiple virtual screens.

How Tim Cook changed Apple’s strategy

Under Cook, Apple moved from a product-focused company to an ecosystem-driven business.

Key changes included:

Expanding into wearables

Introducing multiple device categories

Building in-house chip technology

Strengthening integration across devices

This approach helped Apple grow beyond the iPhone and create a connected experience across products.

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