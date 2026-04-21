/Apple after Steve Jobs: Key products launched under Tim Cook

When Tim Cook became CEO of Apple in 2011, he took charge of a company already known for products like the iPhone and Mac. Over the next decade, Cook focused on expanding Apple’s ecosystem. Instead of relying on one flagship device, the company moved towards a connected system of devices, services and platforms.
Several key product launches and strategy changes defined Apple during his tenure.
Apple Watch and AirPods: Building the wearables business
One of the biggest shifts under Cook was Apple’s entry into wearables. The Apple Watch, launched in 2015, was the company’s first major new product category after the iPad. It started as a companion to the iPhone but gradually became focused on health and fitness.
Features such as ECG monitoring, blood oxygen tracking and fall detection helped it move into healthcare-related use.
A year later, Apple introduced AirPods in 2016. At that time, wireless earbuds were not widely used. Apple removed the headphone jack and introduced a fully wireless design.
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This move helped make wireless audio more common. Over time, features such as spatial audio and improved battery life were added.
iPhone X: A major design shift
In 2017, Apple launched the iPhone X, which marked a major change in smartphone design.
It removed the home button and introduced:
Edge-to-edge OLED display
Face ID facial recognition
Gesture-based navigation
This design later became standard across most smartphones in the industry.
After this, Apple also changed its strategy. Instead of launching one iPhone model each year, it introduced multiple variants such as standard, Pro and Pro Max models. This helped the company target different price segments.
Apple Silicon: A key technology transition
In 2020, Apple made a major shift by moving Macs from Intel processors to its own chips, starting with the M1. This transition allowed Apple to control both hardware and software more closely.
The result included:
Better battery life
Faster performance
Ability to run iPhone and iPad apps on Mac
This move also reduced Apple’s reliance on external chip suppliers and gave it more flexibility in product development.
AirTag and ecosystem expansion
In 2021, Apple launched AirTag, entering the item-tracking category. AirTag works with the Find My network to help users locate everyday objects like keys and bags. It uses Ultra Wideband technology for precise tracking. This product extended Apple’s ecosystem into daily use cases beyond traditional devices.
Vision Pro: Entry into spatial computing
In 2024, Apple introduced the Vision Pro, marking its entry into spatial computing. The headset allows users to interact with apps using:
Eye tracking
Hand gestures
Voice commands
Instead of a traditional screen, it offers a digital interface where apps can be placed in a three-dimensional space. Apple describes this as an “infinite canvas”, allowing users to work across multiple virtual screens.
How Tim Cook changed Apple’s strategy
Under Cook, Apple moved from a product-focused company to an ecosystem-driven business.
Key changes included:
Expanding into wearables
Introducing multiple device categories
Building in-house chip technology
Strengthening integration across devices
This approach helped Apple grow beyond the iPhone and create a connected experience across products.
What comes next?
As Tim Cook prepares to step down, his legacy will likely be defined by how he expanded Apple’s ecosystem rather than launching a single breakthrough product. From wearables to custom chips and spatial computing, his leadership focused on steady evolution. The next phase for Apple may depend on how these products continue to develop and how the company adapts to new technologies such as artificial intelligence.