/Bought an iPhone for AI Siri? Apple may repay you up to $95: Check how to claim refund

Apple is set to pay $250 million (£184 million) in order to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing the giant smartphone-making company of misleading millions of iPhone buyers with claims of AI-powered Siri features that still don't exist. The features are still unavailable on iPhones, nearly two years after Apple first introduced them.



The settlement, which was released on 5 May, applies to around 36 million devices sold in the US, with eligible users set to receive between $25 (£18) and $95 (£70) per device. The payout could increase if fewer people's claims are submitted, meaning early applicants may receive significantly more than the base rate.

How to claim a refund?

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All the US customers who purchased an iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max between 10 June 2024 and 29 March 2025 are eligible to file claims. In response, claimants need to provide their device serial number, Apple Account information, and phone number.



The iPhone maker company will begin sending email notices to all the eligible buyers within 45 days of 5 May, and then the claim forms will be available through the official settlement website. Meanwhile, the final hearing of the court to approve the deal is scheduled for 17 June.

What is the case?

The lawsuit against the company was filed by plaintiff Peter Landsheft in a US federal court in California in 2024. He targeted the marketing of Apple, claiming a smarter, more personalised version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. The features were previewed by Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024, promoting advertisements after the iPhone 16 was launched in September.



Court documents claimed that Apple heavily promoted the features across the internet, television, and other media platforms, creating expectations that they would be available at launch. However, after months of advertising, Apple announced in March 2025 that the revamped Siri would be delayed and subsequently withdrew the ads. The National Advertising Division also advised the company to stop marketing the AI features as “available now.”

Siri upgrade still pending

As of May 2026, the personalised Siri capabilities have yet to roll out to users. They are now anticipated to debut with iOS 27, which Apple is expected to unveil at WWDC 2026 on June 8. This means customers who bought iPhones based on Apple’s 2024 promotional campaign may end up waiting nearly two years for the promised features.



Apple did not acknowledge any wrongdoing under the settlement. The company stated that it chose to resolve the issue to remain focused on “delivering the most innovative products and services” to users. It also highlighted several Apple Intelligence features already introduced since 2024, including Visual Intelligence, Writing Tools, and Live Translation.