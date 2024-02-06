The Indian cricket team is all set to travel to Zimbabwe after the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA as they will play the African side in a five-match T20I series. India, who will be one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup will likely send a second-string squad for the African safari with senior players likely to be rested for the series. The tour will start on 6 July 2024, a week after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. JUST IN: Zimbabwe to host India for T20I series



The Men in Blue will not have much time to recover from their post-World Cup hangover and will travel to the African nation. The World Cup final will be played on 29 June 2024 and if India are to reach the final of the tournament, then it could be a hectic schedule for them. Zimbabwe though will not have such scheduling issues as they are not part of the 20-team T20 World Cup, having failed to secure qualification from the African qualifiers last November.

However, it will be expected like any other Zimbabwe tour that India will send a second-string squad which will ease the load on players travelling to the World Cup. While there is no guarantee on who will be part of the team, it is expected consistent performers in the domestic league and the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be handed call-ups in the absence of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

All matches at Harare Sports Club

1st T20I on July 6, Saturday

2nd T20I on July 7, Sunday

3rd T20I on July 10, Wednesday

4th T20I on July 13, Saturday

5th T20I on July 14, Sunday