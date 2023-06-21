Zaka Ashraf shows discontent on ACC's hybrid model for Asia Cup, says 'injustice has been done to Pakistan'

Likely to be the next Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has shown his discontent with the model of the upcoming Asia Cup which is set to place in September. The Asia Cricket Council (ACC) last week announced their decision to host the Asia Cup in the hybrid model which will see Pakistan host four matches while Sri Lanka will host nine matches as unofficial hosts. According to Ashraf, it is an injustice to Pakistan as the majority of the tournament will be played away from home despite being the official host of the tournament. Injustice on Pakistan? "I don't agree with it. According to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament should be held entirely in Pakistan. But major matches are played elsewhere, and only minor teams like Nepal play in Pakistan. Injustice has been done to Pakistan,” Ashraf said in a media conference on Wednesday, June 21 evening as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Ashraf is set to take the reigns as the chairman of the PCB in the comings after he was appointed to the board of governors by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The elections for the PCB chairman post will take place in the coming days where Ashraf is expected to take the helm with former chairman Najam Sethi out of the race. Sethi, who was in the interim charge had retaliated against the model proposed by ACC which sees India play their Asia Cup matches away from Pakistan.

ALSO READ | 'Not going to...': Ben Stokes backs declaration call after England lose Edgbaston Test to Australia Ashraf to push for changes in Asia Cup It is expected Ashraf will try to push for a change in the plan of the Asia Cup where Pakistan could get more matches to host. However, given the clear verdict of the ACC in the past, any changes to the plans are highly unlikely as the preparations are now in the final stage. ACC, headed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, is now keen on deciding the venues for the tournament with India playing all their matches including against Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

"I will try to do what is in the best interest of Pakistan within the shortest possible time. There are many pending issues, and I am not delving deep into the matter since I haven't officially taken over," Ashraf added.

It is expected that the Asia Cup will start on August 31 and the final will likely take place on September 17. Both India and Pakistan are in the same group along with Nepal while Bangladesh, unofficial hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are placed in other group.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE