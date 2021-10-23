'Yuvraj thought Sreesanth was going to drop it': Rohit Sharma recalls Misbah's dismissal in 2007 T20 WC final

MS Dhoni-led India had defeated Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling final to lift the T20 World Cup trophy during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. It was a thrilling final played between the two arch-rivals which went down the wire with the result getting decided in the final over of the game.

Joginder Sharma was handed over the ball to bowl the final over for India in a tense situation with Misbah-ul-Haq going strong on one end. Misbah was nearing his half-century and was looking set to take Pakistan over the line before he was dismissed by Joginder in the final over. With six runs needed off the final four balls of the 20th over, Misbah tried scooping a delivery and was caught by S Sreesanth.

Recalling the thrilling finish to the epic final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, India's current limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who was part of the game, said Yuvraj Singh almost thought that Sreesanth would drop the decisive catch. Rohit revealed he was fielding at cover during the final over and saw Yuvraj turn around as Misbah played the shot.

“I was standing at covers that particular ball. Yuvi ( Yuvraj Singh )was at point. The moment Misbah played that shot, I saw Yuvi turning around. He was not watching because he thought he was going to drop it,” Rohit said in a video shared by ICC.

Rohit said the catch was the most important one Sreesanth has taken in his life. “I was praying that just catch it. He didn’t have to move much. It was just there. He just moved two, three steps back and took it. It was the most pressure catch that he must have taken in his life," said the Hitman.

India went on to become the maiden champions of the shortest format with the win and have since been looking for their second T20 World Cup title. Rohit is the only player from the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning side, who has played previously all six editions of the tournament and will be making his seventh appearance in the T2 World Cup 2021 year.