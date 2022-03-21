'You've shown remarkable grit': PM Modi lauds Lakshya Sen for spirited fight in All England Open final

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen went down fighting against reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Sunday (March 20). Axelsen dominated the proceedings right from the start of the final and wrapped it up in straight sets to clinch his second All England men's singles title.

Axelsen defeated Sen 21-10, 21-15 in straight sets to lift the prestigious trophy. Despite his heartbreaking loss in the final, Sen was lauded by many for putting up a spirited show against world no.1 Axelsen. The 20-year-old had entered the final after defeating defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the semi-final.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to laud Sen for his spirited show against Axelsen in the final and wished him well for his future. PM Modi said he was confident that Lakshya will scale new heights of success for India in badminton in the near future.

"Proud of you @lakshya_sen! You've shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours. I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success," the Indian Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Apart from PM Modi, several other popular celebrities from all walks of life came together to laud Sen for his brilliant run in the All England Open Badminton Championships this year. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, India's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and business tycoon Anand Mahindra among others lauded Sen for reaching the final and giving his all.

Sen might have lost the final but his performances in the run-up to the summit clash were sensational as the 20-year-old prodigy stunned some of the best players in the world at present. Sen became only the fifth Indian after the likes of legendary Prakash Padukone, Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and Prakash Nath to enter the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships.