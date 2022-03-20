Lakshya Sen joins Prakash Padukone, Saina Nehwal in elite list after reaching All England Open final

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia in the semi-final of the ongoing All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 to secure a spot in the final of the tournament. The 20-year-old has been enjoying a fabulous run in the tournament and will be looking to script history when he takes the court in the summit clash on Sunday (March 20).

Sen and Jia played out a thrilling contest in the men's singles semi-final on Saturday as the duo gave their all on the court. The Indian shuttler made a good start as he claimed the first set 21-13 before the Malaysian fought back and won the second set 21-12 to take the semi-final into a final deciding set.

Sen produced a remarkable comeback in the third and final set as he held his nerves to clinch it 21-19. It was a brilliant showdown between the duo in the semi-final with Sen emerging on top after a gruelling duel. Sen became only the fifth Indian to enter the final of the prestigious All England Open and also became the fourth Indian male shuttler to achieve the feat.

He joined the likes of Prakash Padukone, Saina Nehwal and Pullela Gopichand among others in an elite list. Here is a look at Indian shuttlers who have made it to the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships.

1947 - Prakash Nath (runner-up)

1980 - Prakash Padukone (champion)

1981 - Prakash Padukone (runner-up)

2001 - Pullela Gopichand (champion)

2015 - Saina Nehwal (runner-up)

2022 - Lakshya Sen

Sen will be up against Denmark's Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the final. Axelsen defeated Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei in straight sets in the semi-final to secure a spot in the final against Sen. Axelsen has reached his fourth straight men's singles final at the All England Open Badminton Championships.

Sen will face a tricky challenge against Axelsen in the final but the 20-year-old will be looking to script history for India in the final. If he manages to beat the Dane, Sen will become only the third Indian after his mentor Padukone and Gopichand to win the tournament.

Saina Nehwal was the last Indian to reach the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2015. She lost against Spain's Carolina Marin in the final.