'You will definitely see me in yellow jersey': MS Dhoni opens up on CSK future after return as captain

Edited By: Sayan Ghosh
New Delhi, India Updated: May 01, 2022, 07:43 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Chennai Super Kings are currently in the ninth spot in the IPL points table with just four points from eight matches and they have the second worst net run rate in the competition till now.

MS Dhoni is back as the Chennai Super Kings skipper and he will be leading the side during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Dhoni returned as the CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the position ahead of the encounter.

Jadeja became the skipper after Dhoni stepped down just before the start of the 2022 season but the disappointing run of the team and his personal form has been too much for Jadeja. As a result, veteran wicketkeeper batsman Dhoni is expected to lead the side for the remainder of the season.

"You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey [next year], whether this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, that's a different thing," MS Dhoni said during the toss ahead of the SRH encounter.

Chennai Super Kings are currently in the ninth spot in the IPL points table with just four points from eight matches and they have the second worst net run rate in the competition till now.

"The kind of catches we have dropped are not the ones you can practise. With the ball, we don't want to bowl big overs, 18 runs are okay but not 24-25 runs,” he explained.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK went for two changes as New Zealand international Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh replaced Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube in the playing XI.

“We have a couple of changes: Bravo is not fit, Shivam is out. Conway and Simarjeet Singh come in."

