LSG skipper KL Rahul joins Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina in elite list after completing 400 runs in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul continued his purple patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday (May 01). Rahul slammed a brilliant half-century in his side's clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to breach the 400-run mark this season.

Rahul is only the second batter after Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler to have scored over 400 runs so far this season. One of the most consistent run-getters in IPL over the last few years, Rahul led from the front with a 77-run knock of 51 balls laced with five sixes and four fours against DC at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

After losing his opening partner Quinton de Kock on 23 off 13 balls, Rahul combined with Deepak Hooda (52 off 34 balls) to post a 95-run stand for the second wicket. The duo set the stage for a big total for their side with half-centuries apiece. Lucknow Super Giants rode on their brilliant knocks to post 195 runs on the board in 20 overs.

While he propelled his side to a big total, Rahul also achieved a rare IPL milestone with the help of his half-century. Rahul has now become only the third Indian batter after the Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan to complete 400 or more runs in five or more consecutive seasons in the IPL.

Rahul has been nothing up over 400 runs in the IPL for the last five seasons now. Raina tops the list with 500 runs in seven consecutive seasons for his former team CSK from 2008 to 2014.

Batters with 400 runs in most consecutive IPL seasons:

7 - Suresh Raina (2008-14)

7 - David Warner (2013-20)

6 - Shikhar Dhawan (2016-21)

5 - KL Rahul (2018-22)

Rahul has ao far amassed 451 runs at a brilliant average of 56.38, including two centuries and two half-centuries in ten matches for LSG in IPL 2022. He is the second-highest run-getter of the season ony behind Buttler, who has 566 runs to his name in nine matches at a staggering average of over 70.