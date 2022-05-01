Have seen Indian cricket change under him: Virender Sehwag backs MS Dhoni to guide CSK to IPL 2022 playoffs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to spark a turnaround in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as MS Dhoni returns as captain for the defending champions. Dhoni, who had passed over the captaincy baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the start of IPL 2022, has taken over once again after Jadeja's decision to step down from the post.

CSK endured a disappointing run in IPL 2022 under new captain Jadeja as they managed only two wins in their first eight matches to stand on the brink of an early exit from the tournament. With Dhoni back leading the side once again, CSK will have to win their remaining six matches on the trot to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Dhoni has his task cut out as he returns as captain and will be under pressure right from his first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (May 01). Despite Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of all time in IPL history, it will be a huge task for him to take CSK to the playoffs this season.

However, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes Dhoni can pull off the impossible with CSK this year and help them finish in the top four despite the odds against them. Sehwag, who played under Dhoni's captaincy for a number of years in Team India, said he saw Indian cricket change under the legendary wicket-keeper batter while backing him to do the unthinkable.

"I have been with that man since 2005 and I have seen Indian cricket change under him. We used to lose the games we had under control and under his captaincy, we won games in which we were on the brink of losing. We had never thought that we'll travel to Australia and beat them 2-0 in two finals of the triangular tournament [Commonwealth Bank Series] and we won that in 2008. Especially, after we were beaten in the Test series," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"After that we won several ICC knockouts, home series under him, the ones which we used to lose before but they turned into victories. So keeping that in mind, I am saying that it can happen (CSK winning 6 games in a row)," Sehwag added.

Dhoni had led CSK to their fourth IPL title last year after a disappointing campaign in IPL 2021. The legendary wicket-keeper batter has been in fine form with the bat and will be hoping to hit the ground running for CSK as captain against SRH on Sunday.

On the other hand, CSK will also hope Jadeja can return to his best with the bat and the ball after being relieved off the pressure of captaincy.