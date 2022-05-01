'We do not interfere': CSK CEO reveals who took the decision to hand over captaincy back to MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 30) confirmed Ravindra Jadeja had decided to step down as the captain of the team to hand over the reins back to MS Dhoni. With six losses and just two wins in their first eight matches this season, CSK had a terrible start to their campaign under new captain Jadeja as they struggled to get over the line in pressure situations.

Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Jadeja ahead of the start of IPL 2022 but the move didn't work in the favour of the four-time champions, who struggled massively under the star all-rounder. On Saturday, CSK announced that Dhoni has been reappointed as the captain of the team in the larger interest of the franchise and will lead the team for the remainder of the season.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed it was the team management's decision to hand over captaincy back to Dhoni. The CSK CEO said they have never interfered in such decisions and that the backroom staff headed by head coach Stephen Fleming would have taken the decision after talking amongst each other.

"It will always be a smooth process. After all, the decision has been taken by the team management. We do not interfere in that. This is a decision they would have taken themselves. They would have talked and taken the decision," the CSK CEO told NDTV.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja steps down as Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni to take over

The pressure of captaincy had also affected Jadeja's performances adversely as the all-rounder found it difficult to get going with both the bat and the ball. Known for his terrific striking ability in the death overs, Jadeja failed to play impactful knocks for CSK at crucial junctures.

He would be looking to get back on top of his game with Dhoni taking over the captaincy mantle once again. Under Jadeja, CSK have managed oy two wins in eight matches so far this season and are on the brink of facing early elimination from the tournament.

Also Read: Jos Buttler breaks decade-old record for Rajasthan Royals with fifty against Mumbai Indians

Dhoni will have his task cut out as he returns to lead the team once again. The Chennai Super Kings are in a must-win situation as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game on Sunday (May 1).