IPL 2022: Jos Buttler breaks decade-old record for Rajasthan Royals with fifty against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been the star for them with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and he added another major accolade to his already illustrious career.

Buttler, who scored another half century against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, broke former Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s record of scoring most runs for the side in one season.

Also read | 'Face of the league' - Ganguly showers massive praise over young fast bowler

The record was established in 2012 when Rahane scored 560 runs in the season at an impressive average of 40. However, Buttler was able to surpass the record in just nine games as he took a huge stride forward in the race for the orange cap as he has already scored 566 runs this season.

It has been a season to remember for the England international as he has slammed three hundreds and three fifties and his performance has been a major reason behind RR’s impressive run.

Buttler currently has a solid average of 70.75 and an equally impressive strike rate of 155.07.

Also read | Gujarat Titans became 1st IPL team to achieve impressive feat after win vs RCB

On Saturday, Buttler scored 67 off 52 deliveries with the help of five fours and four sixes. Although the other batsmen were not able to score more than 25, Buttler was excellent against the MI bowlers and he was the main reason why Rajasthan Royals were able to post a total above 150.

Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith were the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians as they took two wickets each. The five-time champions were able to produce a disciplined performance with the ball as they look for their first win of this year’s competition.