IPL 2022: 'Face of the league' - Sourav Ganguly showers massive praise over young fast bowler

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik as he called the youngster from Srinagar the ‘face of the league’ when it comes to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Malik has been a revelation for SRH in this year’s competition with 15 wickets in just seven matches to his name and his express pace has been the source of concern for almost every batsman in the competition.

Ganguly, who also praised debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants for their performances, said that Umran Malik, Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed have been quite impressive.

"Oh, it’s very interesting, I am watching (the IPL). Any team can win, and everyone is playing well. The two new teams- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants-are doing well. Umran Malik’s bowling has been eye-catching. Umesh Yadav, too, has bowled well, and so has Khaleel Ahmed. I would say Umran Malik has been the outstanding face of the league so far," Ganguly told News18.

It has been a good season for Umesh Yadav as well as the Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler has taken 14 wickets in the tournament till now with most wickets coming in the powerplays.

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has also been quite consistent with his performances, and he has taken 11 wickets till now. With the pitches assisting fast bowlers, there has been a resurgence in form for a lot of cricketers in this year’s competition with Malik leading the charge as of now.