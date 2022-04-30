'Team still feels his presence': Rajasthan Royals pay tribute to Shane Warne ahead of MI clash - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will pay tribute to the legendary Shane Warne by wearing a special jersey in his honour during their clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 30). Warne led Rajasthan Royals to their maiden IPL title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

He was the first captain of the Rajasthan Royals and also the first player they signed at the 2008 player auction. Leading the underdogs in the inaugural edition, Warne left a mark with his incredible leadership qualities as he inspired RR to their maiden title. RR had defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2008 at the DY Patil Stadium.

The franchise will pay tribute to the legendary Australian spinner at the same venue on Saturday. Warne passed away due to a heart attack in Thailand on March 04 this year. The 52-year-was on a holiday in the country where he breathed his last. One of the greatest spinners of all time, Warne's death came as a shock to cricketers and fans across the globe.

Ahead of their game against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals shared a heartfelt post for Warne where the franchise stars paid tribute to the Australian great. The likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal spoke about Warne and his influence on the Royals. “There are instances where you can say the team still feels his presence," RR captioned the post.

“The belief he could instil in others, I think, was the biggest thing I took away, you know. Think he made you feel 10 feet tall when you were around him," said Buttler remembering Warne, who remained with Rajasthan Royals as a mentor after retiring as a player.

'I got my first hat-trick after coming here so I think his wishes have and will always stay with me," said Chahal as he paid tribute to one of the greatest spinners of all time.

Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed a stellar start to their campaign in IPL 2022 and are currently placed second on the points table with 12 points from eight matches so far this season. The Sanju Samson-led side will be looking to continue their magnificent run against winless Mumbai Indians on Saturday.