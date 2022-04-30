Umran Malik on selectors' radar for South Africa T20I series afer impressive IPL 2022 campaign - Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik has been taking the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by storm with his impressive performances. Malik has been clocking good pace consistently and has been one of the best bowlers for SRH this season. The 22-year-old is gifted with natural pace and he has left many in awe with his ability to clock over 150 kmph regularly.

Malik has been dubbed as the next big thing in Indian cricket by many as he continues to make waves with his lethal pace. The youngster recently breathed fire with the ball in SRH's last game against Gujarat Titans where he cleaned up Wriddhiman Saha with a stunning 153 kmph yorker and went on to bag his maiden five-wicket haul.

SRH lost the game by five wickets as they failed to defend a strong total of 195 runs despite Malik's heroics with the ball. However, the tear-away quick stole the show with his brilliant fifer as he grabbed headlines for his sensational effort. Out of the five dismissals, Malik cleaned bowled four GT batters in his memorable fifer.

Also Read: 'Hope they start scoring runs' - Ganguly backs under-fire duo Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to regain form

Malik has been enjoying an impressive campaign in the ongoing IPL 2022 as his line and length continue to improve along with his brutal pace. The young fast bowler is reportedly already on the radar of the Indian selectors, who are likely to give him a chance in the upcoming T20I series between India and South Africa at home.

“How often do you get a bowler in India bowling at 150kph+ consistently? He is a rare talent and is definitely on our radar. Of course, his name is being considered for India so that he can be groomed,” a member of the Indian selection panel was quoted as saying by Insidesport.

Also Read: 'We played stupid cricket, I was fuming': Rahul slams LSG batters for poor show against PBKS in IPL 2022

Umran is currently the leading wicket-taker of SRH with 15 wickets to his name in eight matches so far this season. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the league overall and is proving his worth for his franchise, who retained him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction this year.

It remains to be seen if Malik will be named in India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.