'Hope they start scoring runs' - Sourav Ganguly backs under-fire duo Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to regain form

Team India's superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are woefully out of form in IPL 2022. While Mumbai Indians' (MI) skipper Rohit has only 153 runs in eight matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s former captain Virat Kohli has only amassed 128 runs in nine outings, at an average of 16.

With Kohli and Rohit both out of form, there is concern among Indian cricket fans with the T20 World Cup set to be held in Australia later this year. Amid all this, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has reacted to Rohit and Kohli's barren run. The former Indian captain feels both the players are too good to miss out for long and will soon be among runs.

In an interview with News 18, the former KKR captain said, "They are great players and I am sure they will get back into form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don't know what is going on in Virat Kohli's head, but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player."

Talking about Rohit-led MI's run in IPL 2022, the 35-year-old has also failed to inspire his franchise to a win and the five-time winners remain the only side to be winless in the 15th season (after eight encounters). On the other hand, Kohli-starrer RCB are in a much better position, occupying the fifth position with five victories from nine games.