IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja steps down as Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni to take over

Ravindra Jadeja has decided to step down as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings with MS Dhoni taking over the role for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Dhoni stepped down from the role ahead of the new season, but the team did not fare well under Jadeja’s leadership.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” CSK announced on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings have been struggling for form in the IPL 2022 with just two wins in the tournament and they are currently in the ninth spot ahead of Mumbai Indians.

Jadeja has not handled the pressure of captaincy that well with just 112 runs in eight games with an average of 22.40. With the ball, he has taken just five wickets with an economy rate of 8.19.

Dhoni, on the other hand, has been a shining beacon of hope for the side who have otherwise struggled to finish matches. The veteran wicketkeeper batsman has scored one half century and 132 runs in total from eight matches at a healthy average of 44. Dhoni was able to stay unbeaten on four occasions this season and he slammed 16 runs off just four balls to guide his team to victory over MI.

Dhoni was the skipper of CSK during the inception of the IPL way back in 2008.