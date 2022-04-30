IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia, David Miller shine again as Gujarat Titans thrash RCB by 6 wickets

Rahul Tewatia and David Miller produced yet another chasing masterclass for Gujarat Titans (GT) as the Hardik Pandya-led side thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Tewatia and Miller combined to share an unbeaten stand of 79 runs for the fifth wicket and take GT over the line comfortably in the 171-run chase.

Asked to chase a tricky target, Gujarat Titans got off to a decent start as openers Wriddhiman Saha (29) and Shubman Gill (31) posted an opening stand of 51 runs before GT lost wickets in quick succession as the duo departed in successive overs. Captain Hardik Pandya was also dismissed cheaply on 3 off just 5 balls as RCB spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed troubled the GT batters.

However, Tewatia and Miller continued their stellar form with the willow after arriving in the middle and closed out yet another thrilling run chase for their team. While Tewatia scored a quickfire 43 off 25 balls laced with two sixes and five fours, Miller scores 39 off 24 balls with the help of a solitary six and four fours.

The duo looked in complete control of the run-chase and ensured RCB had no chance of making a comeback in the game. They chased down the target of 171 runs with three balls to spare to ensure GT continued their unbeaten streak in the tournament. The table-toppers also retained their top spot with the win.

Also Read: Virat Kohli returns to form, ends 15-match drought with fifty against Gujarat Titans

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. While he himself was sent back on a duck, his opening partner Virat Kohli finally managed to find some form with a gritty half-century. Kohli scored 58 off 53 balls laced with six fours and a solitary six as he added 99 runs for the second wicket with Rajat Patidar, who slammed a quickfire 32-ball 52.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja steps down as Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni to lead

Glenn Maxwell also continued his ruthless run with the bat as he scored 33 off just 18 balls. While Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed both failed to deliver towards the end, Mahipal Lomror helped RCB finish strongly with 16 off 8 balls and propelled them to 170/6 in 20 overs.

Gujarat Titans are now on an unbeaten streak of four matches in the league while RCB have lost their last three games in a row as the road to playoffs gets trickier for the Du Plessis-led side.