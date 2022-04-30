IPL 2022: Virat Kohli returns to form, ends 15-match drought with fifty against Gujarat Titans

Virat Kohli ended his 15-match wait for a half century as he scored 58 off 53 deliveries during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on Saturday. It was his first fifty in this year’s competition after a horrible run of form.

With back-to-back golden ducks and a number of good starts, this was the perfect way for the former skipper to announce his return to form. Kohli looked comfortable against the GT bowlers and although he played a cautious innings, it was important in providing RCB with a good start.

The innings consisted of six fours and one six as he reached his fifty in the 13th over of the innings off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. He took 45 balls to reach the milestone and he currently has 48 IPL half centuries – joint second highest number of fifties in IPL along with Shikhar Dhawan.

It was Kohli’s first half century after 15 innings which saw him struggle for runs. In 2009-10, he had a run of 18 matches where he did not score a single fifty but this time, he faced a lot of criticism.

Rajat Patidar stitched together a brilliant partnership with Kohli as he scored a quickfire half century to take RCB to 170/6 in 20 overs.

Mahipal Lomror slammed two fours and one six towards the end of the innings to take his side to a comfortable position. For GT, the returning Pradeep Sangwan was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.