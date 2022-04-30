IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans became first team to achieve impressive feat after win against RCB

Gujarat Titans have been enjoying a brilliant run of form and with their brilliant win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, the debutants became the first franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to win eight or more matches in their first nine games in the tournament.

It has a great run for Hardik Pandya & Co as they lost just one match till now and with eights wins, they are already guaranteed of a spot in the playoffs. Against RCB, they were once again quite disciplined in all sectors and they were able to clinch the match quite comfortably in the end.

GT started their campaign with a brilliant win over Lucknow Super Giants and followed it up with another good bowling performance to beat Delhi Capitals. The next victory came against Punjab Kings but in the next match, they were handed their only loss by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The next three victories came against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders and in their eighth encounter, they were able to take revenge on SRH with a close win.

On Saturday, they were able to able to restrict RCB to 170 despite half centuries from both Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar as Pradeep Sangwan took two wickets on return for his side. During the chase, Shubman Gill provided the side with a brilliant start but it was David Miller and Rahul Tewatia once again who played their role to perfection to guide Gujarat Titans to an impressive victory.