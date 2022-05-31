'You don't win an IPL title at the auction': Sanjay Mankrekar hails Gujarat Titans after memorable triumph

Gujarat Titans (GT) proved their doubters wrong with a season to remember as they went on to lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their debut campaign. The Hardik Pandya-led side was a force to reckon with throughout the tournament and notched up wins consistently to lift the elusive trophy after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final on Sunday (May 29). The Titans have garnered praise from many for their stunning season which saw a number of individuals stand up and deliver when required.

They were not one of the favourites at the start of the tournament but Gujarat Titans defied the odds and won some matches from improbable situations after impeccable contributions from their batters and bowlers. They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and the first to reach the final after beating RR in the 1st Qualifier.

While the likes of captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Shubman Gill starred with the bat during the season, Rahul Tewatia played some sensational cameos down the order and won a few important matches as a finisher for his team. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan were consistent throughout while the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, R Sai Kishore and Alzarri Joseph played their part.

Gujarat Titans were not among the favourites even for a spot in the playoffs after the conclusion of the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year. But their effort as a team was enough to outclass the favourites and emerge on top to clinch the prestigious trophy.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Hardik Pandya & Co. and said they proved the trophy can't be won at the auction table. Manjrekar pointed out how GT had taken a gamble with players like Miller and Pandya himself but it all paid off for them.

"Not many people thought they've done well with the selection of players. The player, the captain and they got their formula right and they go to win it," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I think the lesson from this IPL is that you don't win an IPL title at the auction. Mumbai Indians for a while proved that to be the right way to go, but Gujarat Titans, just the players they gambled on and how big they have paid back with the gamble, that's been the story of Gujarat Titans.

“Hardik Pandya big gamble, David Miller massive gamble and what return from these guys,” he added.

Pandya, who was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction, was roped in as captain by the Titans and went on to lead the side tremendously well. Hardik showcased exemplary leadership qualities as he inspired the Titans to their first title in their very first season. He also saved his best for the last and came up with a Man of the Match performance in the final.

Hardik scored 34 runs and picked up three wickets with the ball to help his team beat RR by 7 wickets in the summit clash. The GT skipper became only the third captain to win a Man of the Match award in the final and mainatined his perfect unbeaten record in IPL finals. He has won all five IPL finals that he has been part of so far in his career.