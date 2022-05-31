Mumbai Indians fans will be feeling the pain: Ajay Jadeja on Hardik Pandya inspiring GT to maiden IPL title

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans (GT) to a memorable triumph in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After dominating the proceedings in the league stage of the tournament, GT defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) twice in the first Qualifier and the final to cap off a memorable season with the elusive trophy. Gujarat Titans became only the second team after RR to win the IPL in their debut season.

With ten teams entering the competition this year, Hardik was among the new captains to watch out for in the tournament. He was roped in by Gujarat Titans in the players' draft after being released by his former side Mumbai Indians (MI). The star all-rounder was also named captain of the team and led the side exceptionally well throughout the tournament.

Hardik was brilliant as a leader and also led from the front with the bat as he finished as the highest run-getter for his side with 487 runs from 15 matches at an average of 44.27 and a strike rate of over 131. He also picked up 8 wickets with the ball and delivered a match-winning all-round performance in the final against the Royals.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja said Mumbai Indians fans would be feeling the pain after witnessing Hardik lift the IPL 2022 trophy following his exit from MI. Hardik had joined MI in 2015 and played only for the five-time champions before being released earlier this year. MI played a key role in Hardik's development as he also went on to become a regular for India across formats.

“He is one of those who gets inspired by the crowd. He likes the crowd, likes the people. If there is any dard (pain) it will be felt by the Mumbai fans. They will probably feeling that pain today, not the Gujarat fans,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz talking about Hardik's incredible feat with the Titans.

Jadeja credited Mumbai Indians for their role in Hardik's growth and said the franchise made the star all-rounder what he is today. Not just Hardik, but Mumbai Indians have also unearthed the likes of Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who became strong pillars of the franchise ever since.

"He has picked the best from each one of them. You have got to keep learning, it is a process in life. Experience will always make you better. He has had a great run here but he is definitely going to learn as he grows. He has probably grasped most from (MI)," said Jadeja about Hardik's growth at MI.

He has come from Baroda, played local cricket there but Mumbai Indians made Hardik Pandya. The Pandya we see today is thanks to Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma the captain and everyone else over there. I think MI has a better setup to educate you," he added.

