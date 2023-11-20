'You can be Indian': Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman calls out trolls after Australia beat India in WC final

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman has called out the uncouth trolls that started targeting the players and their family members after India lost the ODI World Cup final.

After Australia comprehensively defeated India in the ultimate match, a section of trolls, masquerading as fans started hurling abuses in the DMs (direct messages) of players and their spouses.

Raman took to her Instagram handle to post a classy message where she educated the trolls about why she was supporting Australia during the World Cup.

"Aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. stay classy...can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband + father of your child plays in #nobrainer," posted Raman.

"Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues," she added. Maxwell also shared Raman's post on his Instagram story. The all-rounder hit the winning runs in the final as Australia emerged as World champions for a record sixth time.

Notably, Raman is of Indian descent but her home has been Australia and she got married to Maxwell last year. The couple had a kid earlier this year named Logan 'Maverick' Maxwell and the family had been in India since the start of the World Cup.

If Australia managed to progress to the knockouts and ultimately win the World Cup, it was largely possible due to Maxwell's efforts.

In the league match when Australia were staring down the barrel against Afghanistan at 91/7, chasing a challenging target of 308, it was Maxwell who played one of the greatest ODI knocks by smashing a double hundred on one leg.

The innings provided the self-belief to the Australian camp that had started the World Cup after suffering two consecutive defeats.