'Thankful' Mohammed Shami appreciates PM Modi meeting players after World Cup loss

Indian men's cricket team lost the ODI World Cup final in front of a packed home crowd in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19), deflating the spirits of fans across the country. Amid the gloom of the loss, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in attendance to watch the match, paid a visit to the Indian dressing room and consoled the players.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who finished the World Cup as the highest wicket-taker, took to his social media handles to post a picture of himself hugging PM Modi.

"Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Modi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" wrote Shami.

Shami's teammate Ravindra Jadeja also posted a message reflecting that the team was heartbroken after falling short.

"We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi ’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating," posted the all-rounder.

After the defeat, PM Modi also posted a message on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he said the Indian team had brought pride and joy to the nation and that the country was with them. Dear Team India,



Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.



India's loss in final

The Indian PM had attended the match alongside Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. They both handed the World Cup trophy to winning captain Pat Cummins during the presentation ceremony.

India, arguably the best side throughout the tournament, failed to turn up on the ultimate stage. The Indian batting lineup flopped in the final against the Australian bowlers who exploited the dry and slow nature of the pitch to their advantage.

The Indian bowlers provided a glimmer of hope but that was quickly snuffed out by the likes of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschange as Australia coasted to a sixth World title.

The loss will particularly sting for India as it was another occasion that the team came so close to an ICC trophy before falling apart - extending the decade-plus quest for a major trophy.