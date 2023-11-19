We stand with you today and always: PM Modi's message to Team India after World Cup final loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi comforted the Indian Team that came second in the race for the world title on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue, the only unbeaten team entering the World Cup 2023 final, lost to Australia by six wickets, owing to an incredible 137 by Travis Head.

Modi, who was present at the gigantic stadium in Motera named after him, posted on X, saying he acknowledged the outstanding performances of the Indian players throughout the tournament, which brought immense pride to the country.

He posted, “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always.” Dear Team India,



In the lead-up to this marquee clash between two powerhouses in world cricket, India was the team to beat. Their unparalleled and unprecedented run leading into the final convinced everyone why the hosts should stand tall. However, destiny had other plans.

In the most crucial match of the World Cup, India batted first after losing the toss. They lost three wickets inside the first ten overs, including that of captain Rohit Sharma. Though Virat Kohli and KL Rahul impressed with their respective fifties on a tired track, India failed to put on a fighting total, getting all out on 240.

India was on the top of Australia in the second innings, picking three wickets inside the Powerplay. That, however, wasn’t enough as Travis Head came up with a stellar show when it mattered the most, slamming his second World Cup hundred, perhaps the most crucial one, to see his team home.

Marnus Labuschagne also contributed with a stunning fifty as Australia beat India by six wickets to win the World Cup for the record sixth time.

Modi lauds stunning Australia

In another post, PM Modi lauded the world champions Australia for delivering on the D-Day.