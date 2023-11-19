Praises for Travis Head, sympathy for India, here’s how X reacted to Australia’s World Cup win in Ahmedabad
Travis Head’s second World Cup hundred, perhaps the most important one, helped Australia lift the coveted World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad for the record sixth time. Australia beat India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to claim the top prize despite sitting in the bottom half of the points table after losing the first two matches.
Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Pat Cummins raised quite a few eyebrows with his decision; less everyone knew that it could change the fate of this game.
India, up and running in this World Cup with an unbeaten run on their back heading into the final, got off to a poor start, losing Gill early. Rohit, who tried keeping up with the pace, fell to Glenn Maxwell, while Cummins accounted for Iyer’s wicket, all falling inside the first ten overs.
Though Virat Kohli and KL Rahul completed their respective fifties, some smart captaincy, excellent fielding and even better execution of plans saw Australia restrict India to an under-par total of 240.
Australia lost three wickets inside the first Powerplay. Travis Head kept them in the chase with an incredible hundred, becoming the third Aussie and the seventh batter overall to complete a three-digit score in the summit clash.
Marnus Labuschagne also hit a fifty as Australia beat India by six wickets to put hands on the trophy for the sixth time.
Here are some of the reactions from X -
As I’ve said we are a champion team irrespective. So chin up boys….Many many congrats to Australia!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 19, 2023
Many Congratulations Australia on winning the World Cup. They were the best side on the day of the finals. Travis Head was simply unbelievable,was the POTM in WTC finals,won the semis for Aus and played one of the best ever innings in a WC Final and finished the game.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 19, 2023
Congratulations to Australia on a 6th ICCCWC title. Never discount them. An elite sporting culture and dominance continues.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 19, 2023
Congratulations Australia for becoming the world champions. Aussies Aussie Aussie oi oi oi . @iamShaniera— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 19, 2023
Heartbreak for India but Rohit and his men must hold their heads high for a memorable run at the World Cup. One defeat does not define this team. Congrats to Australia for being crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time, and to Travis Head for a blistering century. Rohit will…— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 19, 2023
6 #WorldCups and this as good as any of them.— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 19, 2023
Congratulations Australia, winning in India against a formidable Indian team is some achievement! #WorldCupFinal #Champions 🏆
Congratulations Australia. You just know how to win World Cups— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2023
Well done Australia .. an incredible achievement against all the odds against a great team in there own backyard .. I personally have this as the greatest World Cup victory for a team .. to win here in #India is hardest place to claim the trophy .. #CWC2023Final— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 19, 2023
Twice in the same year, Travis Head has played an all-time innings in a big world final against India. If the WTC knock at The Oval was special, this one, is extraordinary & the quietest reception you’ll ever hear for a World Cup final century #IndvAus #CWC23— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 19, 2023