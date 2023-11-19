LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Praises for Travis Head, sympathy for India, here’s how X reacted to Australia’s World Cup win in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, IndiaUpdated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

Here's how X reacted to Australia's record sixth World Cup win in Ahmedabad Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Australia beat India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to claim the top prize for the record sixth time despite sitting in the bottom half of the points table after losing the first two matches.

Travis Head’s second World Cup hundred, perhaps the most important one, helped Australia lift the coveted World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad for the record sixth time. Australia beat India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to claim the top prize despite sitting in the bottom half of the points table after losing the first two matches.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Pat Cummins raised quite a few eyebrows with his decision; less everyone knew that it could change the fate of this game. 

trending now

India, up and running in this World Cup with an unbeaten run on their back heading into the final, got off to a poor start, losing Gill early. Rohit, who tried keeping up with the pace, fell to Glenn Maxwell, while Cummins accounted for Iyer’s wicket, all falling inside the first ten overs.

Though Virat Kohli and KL Rahul completed their respective fifties, some smart captaincy, excellent fielding and even better execution of plans saw Australia restrict India to an under-par total of 240.

Australia lost three wickets inside the first Powerplay. Travis Head kept them in the chase with an incredible hundred, becoming the third Aussie and the seventh batter overall to complete a three-digit score in the summit clash.

Marnus Labuschagne also hit a fifty as Australia beat India by six wickets to put hands on the trophy for the sixth time. 

Here are some of the reactions from X -

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

RELATED

ODI World Cup Final: Travis Head points out key Pat Cummins decision in win, says 'it was great to bowl first'

World Cup 2023: 'Wasn't our day', Rohit Sharma reveals reason for defeat against Australia in final

We stand with you today and always: PM Modi's message to Team India after World Cup final loss

Topics