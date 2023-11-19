Praises for Travis Head, sympathy for India, here’s how X reacted to Australia’s World Cup win in Ahmedabad

Travis Head’s second World Cup hundred, perhaps the most important one, helped Australia lift the coveted World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad for the record sixth time. Australia beat India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to claim the top prize despite sitting in the bottom half of the points table after losing the first two matches.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Pat Cummins raised quite a few eyebrows with his decision; less everyone knew that it could change the fate of this game.

India, up and running in this World Cup with an unbeaten run on their back heading into the final, got off to a poor start, losing Gill early. Rohit, who tried keeping up with the pace, fell to Glenn Maxwell, while Cummins accounted for Iyer’s wicket, all falling inside the first ten overs.

Though Virat Kohli and KL Rahul completed their respective fifties, some smart captaincy, excellent fielding and even better execution of plans saw Australia restrict India to an under-par total of 240.

Australia lost three wickets inside the first Powerplay. Travis Head kept them in the chase with an incredible hundred, becoming the third Aussie and the seventh batter overall to complete a three-digit score in the summit clash.