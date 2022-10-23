'You are the king': Twitter hails Virat Kohli after his chasing masterclass against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

The chase master was on top of his game as Virat Kohli pulled off one of the most memorable victories for India against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23). Kohli looked in sublime touch as he delivered another chasing masterclass to snatch a famous victory from Pakistan's jaws in India's opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 161 runs, India were in a spot of bother after losing opener KL Rahul cheaply on 4 off 8 balls when Kohli arrived in the middle. India were soon left reeling on 26/3 after losing both Rohit Sharma (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (15) in quick succession as Kohli took his time in settling down at the other end.

Axar Patel too soon followed suit as India were reduced to 31/4 and appeared in deep trouble before Kohli combined with Hardik Pandya to steady the ship. The duo put on a brilliant stand of 113 runs for the fifth wicket but Pandya struggled to play the big shots leaving Kohli with an uphill task.

However, the chase master as he is known for his several match-winning performances in run-chases in the past, was up for the challenge. Kohli shifted gears seamlessly in the death overs and played some sensational strokes all around the park to keep India in the game till the very last ball.

With 16 runs required off the final over, India lost Hardik on the very first delivery and managed only three runs off the next two balls. Kohli then played a stunning shot to slam a six off Mohammad Nawaz to bring the equation in India's favour. However, luck favoured the brave as the fourth delivery from Nawaz was deemed a no-ball.

Kohli was bowled on the ree-hit delivery but ran three in byes as the equation came down to two needed off two. There was another twist in the tale as Pakistan managed to get rid of Dinesh Karthik on the penultimate ball before R Ashwin sealed the victory for India with a single off the final ball.

Kohli finished with 82 off 53 balls laced with four sixes and six fours, labelling the knock his greatest ever in T20IS for Team India. It was yet another chasing masterclass from one of the greatest ever to have graced the game. The Indian superstar was hailed by many on Twitter as they bowed down to the 'King' after his heroics under pressure.

Twitter bows down to Virat Kohli after stunning 82 against Pakistan:

Virat Kohli you are the king — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022 ×

When the kingdom falls, the king rises… Take a bow King Kohli. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/aDdOJwoZnU — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 23, 2022 ×

Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali

What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is

probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022 ×

.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular!

Keep it going. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022 ×

They call him King Kohli for a reason.

What a win, Team India! #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/qWVgLKLROp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 23, 2022 ×

Kohli was not at his usual best right from the word go and took his time in settling down but once he got a hang of the conditions and the pitch, there was no stopping the chase master. He had scored only 11 runs off the first 20 balls he faced but ended up getting 71 off the next 33 to pull India through in the last-ball humdinger.

The high-profile clash was always expected to be a thrilling affair but the incredibly dramatic finish comfortably places the game among the best matches between the arch-rivals. India and Kohli will now look to continue their phenomenal run in their next game against Netherlands on Thursday (October 27).