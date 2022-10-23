T20 WC: 'It was meant to be,' Virat Kohli after India pull off a memorable victory over Pakistan

Virat 'King' Kohli was at his imperious best on the big day. It's not often that a player of the caliber of Kohli who has won almost everything there is to win is speechless. Reflecting on his heroics after the match, Kohli said it was 'meant to happen'.

"I don't know how it happened. Standing here now, it feels like it was meant to be. It's a very very special moment," said Kohli.

"I can't hear [smiles]. It's a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no idea how that happened. Hardik said to believe in yourself. Keep trying. I'm lost for words," added Kohli.

With 48 needed off 18, Kohli's timely hits brought the equation down to 16 off 6 balls. However, what stood out was his two shots off Haris Rauf who was bowling bullets in excess of 150 clicks all throughout the game.

Kohli laid down the plan on how he brought the equation down and managed to manufacture those two exquisite shots.

"We knew Nawaz had the final over and if we could get something off Haris, Pakistan would get nervous. That's what happened. The equation came down to 16 from 6 after those sixes. It was instinctive. I just told myself to stay still. The one over long-on was picking the slower ball in anticipation and the one over fine leg, I just swung my bat."

When asked if this was his best innings ever, Kohli replied in affirmative and recalled the inning he played against Australia in Mohali during the 2016 World Cup.

"Till today I've always said Mohali was my best innings against Australia. They're exactly the same innings but this one counts higher because of the magnitude of the game. It's phenomenal."

